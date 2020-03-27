Cuba's ambassador says her country is happy to help

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Cuba's Ambassador to Jamaica, Inés Fors Fernández, says her Government is happy to provide support to Jamaica in combatting the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A total of 140 healthcare professionals, including 90 specialist nurses, arrived in the island on March 21 to bolster the country's front-line staff.

They are among 434 Cuban healthcare personnel currently in Jamaica under a Technical Cooperation Agreement on health between the countries.

“The pandemic knows no border or ideologies, so that's why our Cuban health professionals are working here. So when Jamaica called us, we said 'yes, we will be there',” Ambassador Fernández said.

She noted that the Cuban health professionals, who are under quarantine for 14 days, have been familiarising themselves with Jamaica's public health protocols.

Ambassador Fernández said that the professionals are also learning about Jamaica's culture and history via the internet, and have also been sharpening their knowledge of the English language, having received a donation of Spanish to English dictionaries.

“I think after these 14 days they will be much more knowledgeable about what they have to do,” she said.

Ambassador Fernández informed that the Embassy has received an outpouring of support from Jamaicans through thank-you cards and messages.