Cuba's ambassador says her country is happy to help
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Cuba's Ambassador to Jamaica, Inés Fors Fernández, says her Government is happy to provide support to Jamaica in combatting the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
A total of 140 healthcare professionals, including 90 specialist nurses, arrived in the island on March 21 to bolster the country's front-line staff.
They are among 434 Cuban healthcare personnel currently in Jamaica under a Technical Cooperation Agreement on health between the countries.
“The pandemic knows no border or ideologies, so that's why our Cuban health professionals are working here. So when Jamaica called us, we said 'yes, we will be there',” Ambassador Fernández said.
She noted that the Cuban health professionals, who are under quarantine for 14 days, have been familiarising themselves with Jamaica's public health protocols.
Ambassador Fernández said that the professionals are also learning about Jamaica's culture and history via the internet, and have also been sharpening their knowledge of the English language, having received a donation of Spanish to English dictionaries.
“I think after these 14 days they will be much more knowledgeable about what they have to do,” she said.
Ambassador Fernández informed that the Embassy has received an outpouring of support from Jamaicans through thank-you cards and messages.
“It has been amazing. We are not only good neighbours but we are like a family, but what I have seen these days, it has been amazing. The Jamaican people have been sending me a lot of messages saying, 'thank you Cuba. Cuba, we love you, thanks for your support'. It is amazing,” she said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy