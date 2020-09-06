Cuba denounces media blockade on success in fighting COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba (CMC) — The government of Cuba has denounced what it has called a “media blockade”, at the international level on the country's success in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a message on Twitter, Cuba's foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez said the scientists on the Spanish speaking communist island have shared their advances with the world, shown protocols against the pandemic and results of a vaccine candidate, however this is not reported.

Cuba is the only country in Latin America with a COVID-19 vaccine candidate in a clinical trial that has been approved by the World Health Organization.

On Thursday, Cuban experts exposed advances in the vaccination for COVID-19, when they appeared before representatives of the Pan American Health Organization.

In a videoconference, also held with experts from Senegal, they widely shared details about medical protocols as well as Cuban biotechnology products.