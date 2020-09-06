Cuba denounces media blockade on success in fighting COVID-19
HAVANA, Cuba (CMC) — The government of Cuba has denounced what it has called a “media blockade”, at the international level on the country's success in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a message on Twitter, Cuba's foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez said the scientists on the Spanish speaking communist island have shared their advances with the world, shown protocols against the pandemic and results of a vaccine candidate, however this is not reported.
Cuba is the only country in Latin America with a COVID-19 vaccine candidate in a clinical trial that has been approved by the World Health Organization.
On Thursday, Cuban experts exposed advances in the vaccination for COVID-19, when they appeared before representatives of the Pan American Health Organization.
In a videoconference, also held with experts from Senegal, they widely shared details about medical protocols as well as Cuban biotechnology products.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy