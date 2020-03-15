'Cuba has been a loyal and reliable friend' — Hanna
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Lisa Hanna says she is grateful to the government and people of Cuba who have offered to assist Jamaica by sending a batch of 21 nurses to aid in the COVID-19 crisis.
The nurses, who are expected to arrive on March 24, will join a number of other Cuban health workers who are working alongside Jamaican professionals throughout the island.
“The footprints of Cuba in Jamaica outline a history of profound big-heartedness, ready help in health, education, construction and a variety of areas. Cuba has been a loyal and reliable friend and we must never take this friendship for granted,” Hanna said.
“Even though the country is currently going through one of the worst imposed blockades in 61 years, Cuba continues to give generously to humanity and Jamaica has always been a beneficiary of their kindness,” she added.
Hanna also expressed gratitude to all health care professionals who have been standing on the frontline of Jamaica's defence against COVID-19.
“I know that this is not an easy time for you and your families, especially if you have children who watch you go to work on behalf of us all. Please accept my sincere appreciation to you for being our protectors, defenders, and panic pacifiers in this time of great uncertainty,” she said.
She also thanked first responders for their service and said they must be provided with the necessary resources at a time when their own health is at risk.
