Cuba reports highest recovery of COVID-19 patients in one day
HAVANA, Cuba (CMC) — The Director of Epidemiology and Hygiene in Cuba, Dr Francisco Duran, on Saturday reported that 35 persons have been healed from COVID-19 – the highest number in one day.
Based on this 227 people have been cured from the virus.
According to Duran, in the past 24 hours, only one death has been reported for a total tally of 32 since the beginning of the outbreak 38 days ago.
In his daily press briefing on the situation of Covid-19 in Cuba, Duran said there are currently 725 patients hospitalized with the viral infection, of these 710 are progressing favourably, with 10 critical and 5 in serious condition.
There are 2,866 people admitted under strict clinical-epidemiological quarantine, and of these, 1,968 are suspected of the disease and are continuously tested.
In the past 24 hours, Cuban institutions carried out 1,895 tests and 63 new positive cases were detected, for a cumulative total of 986 since the outbreak began in early March, for an infection rate of 3.9 per cent.
