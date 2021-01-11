Cuba slams 'political opportunism' of new US sanctions

HAVANA, Cuba (AFP) — Cuba's foreign affairs minister Bruno Rodriguez on Monday slammed the administration of US President Donald Trump for "political opportunism" for placing the country back on a blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism.

"We condemn the US announced hypocritical and cynical designation of Cuba as a State sponsoring terrorism," Rodriguez wrote on Twitter.

"The US political opportunism is recognized by those who are honestly concerned about the scourge of terrorism and its victims."

Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the designation, undoing then-President Barack Obama's 2015 move to delist Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism in a bid to improve ties.

Trump has since reversed many of Obama's moves to normalise relations with the island nation, also ramping up sanctions against the Havana government.

"With this action, we will once again hold Cuba's government accountable and send a clear message: the Castro regime must end its support for international terrorism and subversion of US justice," Pompeo said in a statement, referring to former leaders Fidel and Raul Castro.

"Cuba is a state victim of terrorism perpetrated for years by the US government or by individuals and organisations that operate from that territory with tolerance from the authorities," Cuba's Director General for US Affairs Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said on Twitter.

Analysts view the move as an attempt to hamper president-elect Joe Biden's efforts to reimpose some of the engagement started under Obama.