Cuba to apply new measures to curb COVID-19 spread

HAVANA, Cuba (CMC)— The authorities in Cuba have announced that new measures will be implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 across the island.

The decision was made following reports of more cases in some provinces in east central Cuba last week.

In response to the report, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero called on the health authorities to work quickly to identify the COVID-19 contagion chains and prevent the spread of the disease in the country.

With the objective of eliminating the virus, Havana authorities announced a package of measures that reinforces the fight against coronavirus in the most affected territory.

Among the provisions to come into force as of September 1 are that the mobility of people will be restricted from 6:00 pm to 5:00am (local time).

These provisions include state and private transportation. Interprovincial trips will be suspended, except cargo vehicles, especially food.

Control at the 12 access points to the capital will be strengthened, as part of the measures to restrict entry/exit to the city.

In addition, work visits to the provinces by domestic companies and institutions will be suspended for 15 days.

To date, the Spanish speaking country has had just under 4,000 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths.