Cuban doctors receive four new nominations for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
HAVANA, Cuba (CMC)— A proposal to award the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize to a contingent of Cuban doctors who specialise in disaster situations and serious epidemics, has been endorsed by four members of the British Parliament.
According to the official site of the Cuba Solidarity Campaign in the United Kingdom, the four members of the House of Commons – Paula Barker, Ian Byrne, Dan Carden and Kim Johnson, highlighted the humanitarian aid provided by Cuba and the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors.
With the four formal nominations of the legislators, 16 requests submitted by British parliamentarians are accumulated, to which another eight were sent by academics from the United Kingdom.
Nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize have a deadline of January 31 of each year and can only be made by parliamentarians, academics, awardees, judges of international courts, and active or retired members of the Committee.
The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that, since its creation in 2005, the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics has saved hundreds of thousands of lives in areas of Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia, which have been hit by earthquakes, hurricanes, floods and epidemics.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy