Cuban gov't rejects US travel restrictions
HAVANA, Cuba (CMC) — The Government of Cuba has rejected the new travel restrictions announced by the Donald Trump led administration in the United States.
Shortly after the US Treasury Department announced the restrictions that would further limit the travel of US citizens to the island, Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, accused the US of trying to “suffocate the economy and damage the standard of living of Cubans in order to wrest political concessions from us.”
“They will fail again,” the Cuban diplomat said in a statement on Twitter.
Earlier this week, the US Treasury Department announced new measures that eliminate the possibility of people-to-people educational trips as well as exports of private and corporate ships and planes from US territory and establishes a general policy of denial of license applications involving those ships and aircraft.
The new measures that came into effect on Wednesday prohibit private and corporate aircraft, cruise ships, sailboats, fishing boats and other similar aircraft and vessels in general from travelling to Cuba.
The new restrictions are part of a broader effort by the US administration to roll back the efforts by former President Barack Obama to restore normal relations between the United States and Cuba, which drew sharp criticism from the more hard-line elements of the Cuban-American community and their allies in Congress.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy