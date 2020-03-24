Cuban health professionals to arrive in St Lucia Friday
CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — The St Lucia government said today that 100 Cuban doctors and nurses would arrive to assist in the efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and praised Havana for its gesture.
Prime Minister Allen Chastanet told Parliament that the initiative had been arranged by the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs and the Cuban Ambassador to St Lucia, and the Cuban health professionals would provide much needed assistance to their local counterparts.
Chastanet said that the Cubans would be arriving on a flight supplied by the Cayman Islands and thanked George Town for “this incredible gesture”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy