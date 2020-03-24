Cuban health professionals to arrive in St Lucia Friday

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — The St Lucia government said today that 100 Cuban doctors and nurses would arrive to assist in the efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and praised Havana for its gesture.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet told Parliament that the initiative had been arranged by the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs and the Cuban Ambassador to St Lucia, and the Cuban health professionals would provide much needed assistance to their local counterparts.

Chastanet said that the Cubans would be arriving on a flight supplied by the Cayman Islands and thanked George Town for “this incredible gesture”.