Cuban nurse stabbed to death in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica —A Cuban nurse was stabbed to death in Hayes district, Clarendon yesterday afternoon.

The police have identified her as 55-year-old Nancy Samuels, who resided in New Harbour Village, St Catherine.

Samuels was reportedly attacked by an ambulance driver and a knife used to stab her about 3:00 pm. She was pronounced dead at hospital.

The accused was taken into custody, however, the police said his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.