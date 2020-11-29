Cubans who disappeared from Cayman Islands rescued by Mexican Navy

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CMC) — Fourteen Cubans who disappeared from the Cayman Islands late last week, have been found in Mexico.

According to a press release issued by the Customs and Border Control Service in this British Overseas territory, on Friday, officials lost track of the Cuban migrants.

The Cubans were reportedly located at sea by the Mexican Navy after which they were taken to a naval base where they received medical attention.

The Cubans have requested political asylum in Mexico.