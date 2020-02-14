Culture Minister announces dance scholarship in tribute to Barry Moncrieffe

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport says it will be offering a scholarship valued at $250,000, to a student at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in honour of the late Barrington Moncrieffe.

Portfolio minister, Olivia Grange, made the announcement yesterday during a memorial service at the Little Theatre for the former dancer, teacher and Artistic Director of the National Dance Theatre Company.

Moncrieffe passed away on Friday, January 17, following a long battle with cancer. He was 78.

Grange said the scholarship, will remove barriers to higher education which Moncrieffe was committed to doing.

“Over the years, Barry understood the importance of education and tradition bearing. He pursued a distinguished career in teaching at the Edna Manley College School of Dance where his generosity of spirit and quiet dignity impacted those who were privileged to learn at his feet. He was the consummate artist with a taste for succession planning that saw him open his heart and mind to the advantage of his many students,” she said.

The ministry said the scholarship, which will become available as of September 2020, will be awarded to a student of the School of Dance who has completed the first year of the degree programme with a Grade Point Average of at least 3.0.