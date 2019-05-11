Culture minister condemns reported police maltreatment of Rastafarian artiste, family
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, today expressed concern about the reported maltreatment of Reggae artiste JahDore and his family by the police in Gordon Town.
“I am shocked and deeply concerned by the allegations against the police made by Rastafari Reggae artiste JahDore. The very serious allegations surround human rights abuses, including physical violence and the infringing of religious freedom involving the alleged feeding of meat, which is forbidden by the family, and the cutting of locks, Grange said in a statement.
Media reports are that JahDore's children, four and eight years of age, were taken from their Irish Town, St Andrew home, their locks trimmed, and fed meat, while they were in the custody of the police.
It is further alleged that artiste received several injuries to his face after reprimanding the police about the mistreatment of his wife.
The cops reportedly took the children from their home following reports that they were being homeschooled.
“If these allegations are true, they are unacceptable and an affront to justice and the peaceful 'livity' that we all desire; they should be condemned in the strongest manner and the perpetrators left to face the consequences,” Grange said.
“Many Jamaicans, including members of the Rastafari community, share my concern about these allegations and are anxious for us to get to the bottom of what happened. I have been in touch with my colleague Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, on the matter and I welcome the quick intervention of the Commissioner of Police to order an immediate investigation,” Grange added.
“I have also spoken with JahDore and assured him of Government's commitment to investigate and take appropriate action where necessary. I also assured him of my respect for and commitment to the Rastafari community and its beliefs and will fight any act to deprive Rastas of their rights”.
