Culture ministry and Embassy of Colombia to stage events to mark National Heritage Week

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Culture, Gender Entertainment and Sport, says it will be collaborating with the Embassy of Colombia to stage two commemorative virtual events for National Heritage Week which will focus on the country's shared heritage with other peoples of the region.

According to a statement from the ministry, the events will feature the culinary and musical cultures of both countries.

The events will be spearheaded by State Minister at the Ministry of Culture, Alando Terrelonge, and Ambassador of Colombia, Aguilar Pulido.

“This is quite timely and a needed boost to the spirit of regionalism. We are a region separated and fragmented by geography, but so very connected by blood and DNA – and there is nothing closer than that. It's time we start to learn more about each other; about the things that connect us, rather than the reasons for our differences,” Terrelonge said.

For her part, Ambassador Aguilar Pulido said the virtual events will connect the two countries and cultures.

“From my time in Jamaica, I have noticed some similarities between our cultures and have always sought out ways to highlight these aspects of intersection and connectivity. The upcoming events will be the first of many, I am sure. We have much to share with and learn from each other,” she said.

The first event “A Conversation with Paula Silva Coachef and Chef Brian Lumley will be livestreamed at 3:00pm on Wednesday, October 21. The second, the musical event, will begin at 11:30am on Monday, October 26 and will feature Colombian artistes Absalón and Afropacifico and Jamaican musician and artiste Michael Sean Harris.