Culture ministry launches 'Jamaica 60' logo competition

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaicans at home and abroad will have the opportunity to win US$2,500 in the Jamaica 60th logo competition.

Deadline for submission of entries is Friday, January 19, 2021 at midnight.

The competition is being organised by the secretariat for commemorative events and special projects in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, which is responsible for planning the country's 60th anniversary of Independence celebrations.

The logo should reflect the national colours and/or national symbol(s) of Jamaica and be reflective of the Jamaican spirit. The Government of Jamaica will have exclusive rights to use of the winning design in perpetuity.

Project director Lenford Salmon said the logo will be used as the “brand image” to celebrate Jamaica 60, including memorabilia.

As such, he said that the logo should embody “the Jamaican spirit in every shape and form”.

He said the competition is the brainchild of portfolio minister Olivia Grange, who felt that the design to mark the milestone should be drawn from a “wider pool of creative energy and not just a small pool of people”.

“We wanted to throw it out to more people, which we believe would give us, in the end, a far better logo,” he pointed out.

He is urging people to be creative in their designs.

“We don't want to put a straightjacket around people. We want their creativity to go wild,” he stressed.

He said that a winner will be chosen from the top three designs.