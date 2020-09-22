Curfew, other COVID restrictions to continue until Oct 6

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the current restrictions and protocols in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 are to remain until October.

He is currently speaking at a digital press conference at Jamaica House.

Holness said the 8:00 pm to 5:00 am islandwide curfew will remain in place until 5:00 am on October 7, 2020.

He said the following measures are to continue until October 6:

Quarantine measures for people entering Jamaica;

Persons 70 years and older must continue to stay at home unless leaving once per day for the necessities;

Gathering limit remains at 15;

Burials will continue to be allowed with the strict observation of the 15-people limit;

Employees should work from home where possible.

The prime minister stressed where it will not affect productivity and output, private sector and public sector businesses should allow employees to work from home.