Curfew, other COVID restrictions to continue until Oct 6
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the current restrictions and protocols in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 are to remain until October.
He is currently speaking at a digital press conference at Jamaica House.
Holness said the 8:00 pm to 5:00 am islandwide curfew will remain in place until 5:00 am on October 7, 2020.
He said the following measures are to continue until October 6:
- Quarantine measures for people entering Jamaica;
- Persons 70 years and older must continue to stay at home unless leaving once per day for the necessities;
- Gathering limit remains at 15;
- Burials will continue to be allowed with the strict observation of the 15-people limit;
- Employees should work from home where possible.
The prime minister stressed where it will not affect productivity and output, private sector and public sector businesses should allow employees to work from home.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy