Curfew extended in Waterford, St Catherine
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The curfew that was imposed in Waterford, St Catherine on Monday until 6:00 pm today, has been extended by 48 hours, the police are reporting.
The curfew, which was imposed following Sunday night's murder of a mother, daughter and grandson in their Waterford home, will now end at 6:00 pm on Friday, December 6, the police said.
The boundaries of the curfew remain as follows:
NORTH: Caymanas Drive from the eastern perimeter wall of Caymanas Park along Adair Drive across the gully to Dyke Road.
SOUTH: along Passagefort Drive from the intersection with Dyke Road to the eastern perimeter wall of Caymanas Park.
WEST: from the intersection with Passagefort Drive along the eastern perimeter wall of Caymanas Park along Caymanas Drive to the intersection with Adair Drive.
EAST: along Dyke Road from the intersection with Passagefort Drive to the northern boundary.
The police are reminding the public that during the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.
