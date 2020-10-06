Curfew for Heroes' Weekend
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced several measures to restrict movement and gatherings in order to minimise the risk of “super spreader” events.
Holness announced this afternoon that in order to control the COVID spike, the current measures, with some adjustments, will be extended until the end of the month.
These include:
- The islandwide curfew time will remain at 8:00 pm – 5:00 am daily until 5:00 am on October 18, 2020. “We have considered where we are with the progression of the virus in the country and we have taken a decision to discourage the parties and gatherings which are normal during the Heroes' weekend. Therefore, the curfew hours during the Heroes' weekend will be from 3:00 pm Sunday, October 18, 2020 ending 8:00 am Monday, October 19, 2020. The curfew will resume Monday, October 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm and will end at 5:00 am Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Thereafter, as we have done before, the curfew will move to 9:00 pm to 5:00 am the following day each day, ending 5:00 am Sunday, November 1, 2020,” Holness said.
- Operators of public passenger vehicles will be allowed one hour before the start and one hour after the end of the curfew to move between their base and destination.
- The gathering limit will remain at 15 people until October 31, 2020.
- The provision of public transportation by motor car is limited to one person less than the maximum number of persons allowed to be carried under the relevant licence. This will remain until October 31, 2020.
- The ban on funerals and parties or events will continue until October 31, 2020. Burials will continue to be allowed with strict observation and enforcement of the 15-person rule.
- Normal church or religious services operating in compliance with the established protocols have worked well and may continue. Congregants are reminded that gatherings in excess of 15 persons are not allowed outside the place of worship.
- The age limit for the stay at home measure has been lowered from 70 to 65. Persons 65 years and older must continue to stay at home but will be allowed to leave home once each day for the necessities of life.
