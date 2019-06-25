Curfew imposed in Central Village
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A 48 hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Central Village, St Catherine. The curfew began at 6:00 pm, on Monday, June 24 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, on Wednesday, June 26, the police are reporting.
The boundaries of the curfew are:
- Along an imaginary line in the vicinity of the Jamaica Defence Force Range from the western border to the Windsor Heights open field on the eastern border.
- Along an imaginary line running parallel to the east bound lane of the Mandela Highway from Ashtrom Limited on the western border to the National Water Commission pump house on the eastern border.
- Along an imaginary line from the northern border vicinity Windsor Heights open field to the National Water Commission pump house on the southern border which runs along the east bound section of the Mandela Highway.
- Along an imaginary line travelling from Windsor Heights running parallel to the Jamaica Defence Force Range to Ashtrom Limited.
During the hours of the curfew all individuals within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander, the police have cautioned.
