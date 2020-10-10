Curfew imposed in Parade Gardens

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A curfew has been imposed in the Parade Gardens community in Kingston.

According to police, the curfew began yesterday at 6:00 pm and will remain in effect until Sunday, October 11.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North along East Queen Street from the intersection with the Georges Lane to South Camp Road;

East along South Camp Road from the intersection with East Queen Street to Harbour Street;

South along Harbour Street from the intersection with South Camp Road to Georges Lane;

West along Georges Lane from the intersection with Harbour Street to East Queen Street.

The police said during the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.