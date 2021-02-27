Curfew imposed in section of Clarendon
CLARENDON, Jamaica – A curfew has been imposed in sections of Capture Land / Young Street in Clarendon. The curfew began at 6:00 pm on Friday, February 26 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm Sunday, February 28, the police have reported.
The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:
North: Along the Bustamante main road from the Lionel Town entrance to Moore Lands and to the Perrins Cane Farm;
West: Along the Bustamante Drive from the entrance to the intersection that leads to the Lionel Town community;
South: Along an imaginary line/thick vegetation from the end of Armstrong Drive;
East: Along the Moore Lands main road from the entrance to a right turn to the entrance of Capture Land.
During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander, the police have cautioned.
