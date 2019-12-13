Curfew imposed in section of Mountain View, Kingston 3

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A curfew has been imposed in a section of the Mountain View community in Kingston 3, the police are reporting.

According to the police, the curfew began at 6:00 pm on Friday, December 13 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, on Sunday, December 15.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along Bunny View Avenue from Mountain View Primary School to Hamstead Avenue.

EAST: Along Mountain View Avenue from Langston Road onto Hamstead Avenue to Bunny View Avenue.

SOUTH: Along Langston Road from Mountain View Avenue to Deanery Road.

WEST: Along Deanery Road from Langston Road onto Mountain View Avenue to Mountain View Primary School.

The police said during the hours of the curfew, all individuals within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.