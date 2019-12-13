Curfew imposed in section of Mountain View, Kingston 3
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A curfew has been imposed in a section of the Mountain View community in Kingston 3, the police are reporting.
According to the police, the curfew began at 6:00 pm on Friday, December 13 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, on Sunday, December 15.
The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:
NORTH: Along Bunny View Avenue from Mountain View Primary School to Hamstead Avenue.
EAST: Along Mountain View Avenue from Langston Road onto Hamstead Avenue to Bunny View Avenue.
SOUTH: Along Langston Road from Mountain View Avenue to Deanery Road.
WEST: Along Deanery Road from Langston Road onto Mountain View Avenue to Mountain View Primary School.
The police said during the hours of the curfew, all individuals within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy