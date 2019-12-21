Curfew imposed in section of Mountain View, again

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have imposed a curfew in a section of the Mountain View community in Kingston 3. The curfew, which began at 6:00 pm Friday evening, will remain in effect until 6:00 pm on Sunday.

The curfew follows a shooting incident which took place in the area yesterday morning, the police said.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: along Bunny View Avenue from Mountain View Primary School to Hamstead Avenue.

EAST: along Mountain View Avenue from Langston Road onto Hamstead Avenue to Bunny View Avenue.

SOUTH: along Langston Road from Mountain View Avenue to Deanery Road.

WEST: along Deanery Road from Langston Road onto Mountain View Avenue to Mountain View Primary School.

The police advised that during the hours of the curfew, all individuals within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.