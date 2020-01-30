Curfew imposed in sections of August Town, St Andrew

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A curfew has been imposed in August Town, St Andrew, the police have reported.

The curfew began at 6:00 pm yesterday and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm on Friday, January 31.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along an imaginary line about 500 metres from the large upstairs building at the hill ridge, Goldsmith Villa, to the intersection of Payton Place and Mona Road.

EAST: Along an imaginary line about 2000 metres from the intersection of Payton Place and Mona Road to the intersection of Silvera Drive and Bryce Hill Road.

SOUTH: Along an imaginary line about 2000 metres from the intersection of Silvera Drive and Bryce Hill Road to Top Road at the western boundary.

WEST: Along an imaginary line about 15000 metres from Top Road at the southern boundary to the large upstairs building at the hill ridge at the northern boundary.

During the hours of the curfew, people within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.