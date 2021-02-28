Curfew imposed in sections of Big Lane, Central Village

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – A curfew has been imposed in sections of Big Lane, Central Village. The curfew began at 6:00 pm today, and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm tomorrow.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along Mandela Highway from Central Way to the entrance to Twickenham Scheme (McNeil Boulevard) approximately 78 metres.

WEST: Along the northern bank of the Rio Cobre River from the western border (at the end of Board Jungle) to the eastern border approximately 1,098 metres.

SOUTH: Along an imaginary line from Mandela Highway running along McNeil Boulevard across a dirt unto Central Road then to the northern bank of the Rio Cobre River (at the end of Board Jungle) approximately 1,198 metres.

EAST: Along an imaginary line from Mandela Highway running along Central Way to the northern bank of the Rio Cobre River approximately 696 metres.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.