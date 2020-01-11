Curfew imposed in sections of Mountain View, again
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A curfew has been imposed in sections of the Mountain View community in Kingston 3 once again, the police are reporting.
The curfew began at 6:00 am, on Saturday, January 11 and will remain in effect until 6:00 am, on Monday, January 13.
The police said the boundaries of the curfew are as follows:
NORTH: along Bunny View Avenue from Mountain View Primary School to Hamstead Avenue
EAST: along Hamstead Avenue from Bunny View Avenue to Langston Road
SOUTH: along Langston Road from Hamstead Avenue to Deanery Road
WEST: along Deanery Road from Langston Road to Mountain View Primary School at Bunny View Avenue.
During the hours of the curfew, the police said all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.
A curfew was last imposed in the community on December 20.
