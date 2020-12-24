Curfew imposed in sections of Norwood, St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A curfew has been imposed in sections of Norwood, St James. The curfew began at 6:00 pm on Wednesday and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm on Friday. The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along an imaginary line from East Atlantic Drive to Rough Road.

EAST: Along an imaginary line from Rough Road to the vegetated area in the vicinity of Mahogany and Pimento Drive.

SOUTH: Along an imaginary line from from the eastern boundary Hart Boulevard;

WEST: Along an imaginary line from Hart Boulevard to East Atlantic Drive at the northern boundary.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.