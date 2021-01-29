Curfew in Norwood, St James extended to Jan 31

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The police have extended the curfew that was imposed in sections of Norwood, St James.

The curfew will now remain in effect until 7:00 pm, on Sunday, January 31.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along an imaginary line approximately 1,143 metres from East Atlantic Drive to Rough Road at the eastern boundary;

EAST: Along an imaginary line approximately 450 metres from Rough Road to the vegetated area vicinity Mahogany Close and Pimento Drive at the southern boundary;

SOUTH: Along an imaginary line approximately 1,095 metres from the vegetated area vicinity Mahogany Close and Pimento Drive to Hart Boulevard at the western boundary;

WEST: Along an imaginary line approximately 1,127 metres from Hart Boulevard to East Atlantic Drive to the northern boundary.

The police said that during the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.