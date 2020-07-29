Curfew measures to continue until September 30
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that the curfew currently in place as part of the country's COVID-19 social distancing protocols and measures will remain in place until September 30.
The daily curfew begins at 11:00 pm and runs until 5:00 am the following day.
The prime minister made the announcement during yesterday's sitting of Parliament.
Markets are to maintain their operating hours of Mondays to Saturdays from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm.
The prime minister said the measure which allows only 20 people to gather in public spaces at any given time will also remain for the period.
People 75 years and older are still to remain at home, Holness said.
