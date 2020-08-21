Curfew tightened
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced tighter curfew hours for the parishes of Clarendon, St Catherine, Kingston and St Andrew starting tomorrow.
The new curfew hours will run from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am daily and will be in place until September 2.
The Prime Minister's announcement came a short while ago following an emergency meeting of the COVID-19 Cabinet subcommittee in the wake of 98 new cases recorded yesterday.
Holness also announced that a decision will be made shortly on the planned September 7 reopening of schools, while Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie will announce if there will be further restrictions for beaches and rivers.
Holness also announced a tightening of the rules governing campaigning, with motorcades now banned.
However, political parties will be allowed to do drive-throughs of communities with no stopping or gatherings.
Outdoor political meetings have also been banned, with meetings restricted to indoors with no more than 20 people present.
Arthur Hall
