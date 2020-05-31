Curfew extended
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the current curfew will continue in place starting 9:00 pm tonight to 5:00 tomorrow morning, day to day until 5:00 am on June 14.
Holness said on June 14, the curfew will begin at 10:00 pm through to 5:00 am the following day, and day to day until 5:00 am on June 30, 2020.
The prime minister said licensed public passenger transport, state or privately operated, are allowed one hour after the end of the curfew to travel home from their last passenger drop off. He said they will also be allowed one hour before the ending of the curfew to travel to their first passenger pick up, but said no passenger should be transported in their vehicles during this one-hour period.
Businesses are to operate inside of the curfew hours.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy