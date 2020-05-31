Curfew extended

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the current curfew will continue in place starting 9:00 pm tonight to 5:00 tomorrow morning, day to day until 5:00 am on June 14.

Holness said on June 14, the curfew will begin at 10:00 pm through to 5:00 am the following day, and day to day until 5:00 am on June 30, 2020.

The prime minister said licensed public passenger transport, state or privately operated, are allowed one hour after the end of the curfew to travel home from their last passenger drop off. He said they will also be allowed one hour before the ending of the curfew to travel to their first passenger pick up, but said no passenger should be transported in their vehicles during this one-hour period.

Businesses are to operate inside of the curfew hours.

