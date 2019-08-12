Current gov't holds record for most houses built, says Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has reaffirmed the Government's committment to solving the country's housing and land settlement issues, stating that the National Housing Trust (NHT) is on track to building 22,000 homes by the end of this financial year, the most housing solutions built by a single Administration.

Already, he said, the current Administration which he leads holds the strongest record in housing.

Holness made the comments last Friday during his keynote address at the ground-breaking ceremony at Rhyne Park Estate in St James.

“The NHT is now on track to build 22,000 housing solutions by the end of this financial year, the most that have ever been built by any administration in any term. The HAJ that was an agency that was on my chopping block one of the Agencies that was plagued by corruption, I said we can't have this agency.

“Dr Horace Chang, then Minister without portfolio with that Ministry, pleaded with me and said, we can turn in around, and that agency has been turned around. It has been moved from a loss-making agency to with bad audit reports to an agency that is about to make a surplus. More than that they have now started to deliver housing solutions at the price point that people can afford,” said Holness.

In that regard, the prime minister highlighted that in less than a decade the Government will be able to solve the housing and settlement problems in Jamaica.

He said this can be done through increasing the housing construction to realise 5,000 to 10,000 houses per year in planned communities.

During his address he pointed out that the Government has also made it easier for individuals to own their home with affordable prices and easy access to financing.

“What this government has done with its emphasis on housing, with its emphasis on building, with its emphasis on creating sustainable communities that will retain value for the people who invest in them so that they can pass on that value to the next generation, is to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty through the development of housing and community,” said the prime minister.

A mixture of 754 one to three-bedroom townhouses, apartment, and single-family units are being built by the Housing Agency of Jamaica at Rhyne Park Estate in St James. The project will be completed in three years.