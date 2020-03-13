Curtail visitors to Gordon House gallery during Budget debate, says Phillips

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the People's National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips says the decision by Gordon House to suspend all tours to the House of Parliament should be extended to include visitors to the gallery during the ongoing Budget debate in light of the rapid COVID-19 spread in Jamaica.

Phillips has urged his supporters not to congregate in the usual manner when he is making his contribution to the debate on Tuesday in view of the national emergency.

"We have to be guided by science, the experience in other countries and with consideration for the health of our Jamaican people," Phillips said.

“I always enjoy the energy of the supporters in the gallery, and especially during the Budget debate, but at this difficult time, I believe the health of the people, including our supporters, Parliamentary staff and security personnel should be our priority,” he added.

He pointed out that the gathering in the gallery puts people in close proximity to each other for an extended time and this should be avoided especially given the rapid spread of the coronavirus that is taking place.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, parliamentarians, front line health care workers, families, communities and businesses. I have faith that we can get through the COVID-19 crisis together, working together and protecting each other," he said.