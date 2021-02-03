Customer Census Mapping continues in St James – NWC

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) says it will be continuing its Customer Census Mapping Project in the parish of St James starting tomorrow Thursday, February 4.

The NWC Customer Census Mapping Project involves a door-to-door survey of existing and potential NWC customers and mapping them using global positioning system (GPS) devices so that the NWC can use this digital information in its continuous service improvement efforts.

The project, the NWC said, will ultimately result in better water and wastewater service delivery, improved responsiveness by NWC to customer complaints and better customer service.

The NWC said project activities will be done from Mondays to Fridays between 6:30 am and 7:00 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm.

Targeted areas for the month of February include:

· Flower Hill

· Rose Hall corridor

· Cornwall Court Housing Scheme

· Norwood Housing Scheme

· Spot Valley

· Canterbury

· Montego Bay West Village

The NWC urged the public to cooperate fully with its field representatives on this Customer Census Mapping Project and noted that all project representatives will be properly identified.

The Customer Census Mapping Project is expected to continue in St James as it moves across the entire island.

Customer Census Mapping has already been completed in the parishes of Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester, St Ann and Trelawny, the NWC said.