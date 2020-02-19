Customer census mapping continues in Portmore – NWC

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica –The National Water Commission (NWC) says that activities as part of its Customer Census Mapping Project are still on-going in Portmore, St Catherine.

The NWC explained that its Customer Census Mapping Project involves door-to-door survey of existing and potential NWC customers and mapping exercise using global positioning system (GPS) devices to assist the Commission to use this digital information in its continuous service improvement efforts.

The project will ultimately result in better water and wastewater service delivery, improved responsiveness by the NWC to customer complaints and better customer service, the NWC said.

Project activities will be done from Mondays to Fridays between 6:30 am and 7:00 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm and is expected to continue in Portmore for another two to three months.