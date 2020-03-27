Customer leaves US$10,000 tip, anonymously, in Florida restaurant
MIAMI, United States (AFP) - A customer left a US$10,000 tip to be divided among the employees of a Florida restaurant, a day before it was forced to close because of the coronavirus outbreak, the owner said.
Ross Edlund, the owner of Skillets in Naples, Florida, said on the restaurant's Facebook page on Thursday that the gesture shows there are still "truly fantastic people in the world."
"We have an amazing Skillets family that extends to our guests as well," Edlund said. "We couldn't be happier to be a part of a community where this type of generosity exists."
Edlund told the local newspaper, the Naples Daily News, that the customer handed US $10,000 in cash to the manager of the restaurant last week, a day before the state's governor ordered the closure.
"We don't know who he was yet," he said. "I'm trying to figure it out.
"It's funny because we have regulars who have been coming in forever, and they're our friends but we don't always know their names," he said.
"We know their faces, their orders, their favourite tables, but we don't know exactly who they are."
Edlund said the US$10,000 was evenly split among the restaurant's 20 employees with each receiving US$500.
Edlund owns a total of 10 Skillets restaurants and he told the newspaper that he has had to lay off 90 percent of his 200 employees.
Eight of his restaurants are still operating, he said, offering takeout service with a skeleton staff.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy