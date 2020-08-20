Customers from overseas now required to present passports at RGD to verify quarantine status

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Registrar General's Department (RGD) says overseas customers visiting their offices will now be required to present their passports for verification.

This has become necessary as the department said it will not accommodate individuals who have not completed their COVID-19 quarantine period.

The RGD said any such person who has been identified as breaching his or her quarantine will be denied service, be required to leave the location, and be reported to the relevant authorities for follow-up action. This is in keeping with the government's protocol, the department said.

The RGD further encouraged individuals to take advantage of its online platform to access products and services where applicable, at www.rgd.gov.jm.