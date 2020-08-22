Customers served by Mona Treatment Plant without water today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission says operations at the Mona Treatment Plant in St Andrew have been shut down due to a broken main in the Stanton Terrace area.
The company said its operations team is now carrying out an assessment of the damage to facilitate the necessary remedial work and earliest restart of the plant.
It further advised that customers who are normally supplied by the plant between 6:00 am and 8:00 pm daily will now be without regular supply until the repairs are completed.
The NWC said it will provide a further update on the possible restoration time within the next 4-6 hours.
Customers can expect this update by 3:00 pm today, the company said.
Areas to be affected include Mona Heights, Cross Roads, Allman Town, sections of Windward Road and roads leading off, Deanery Road and roads leading off, Vineyard Town, Mountain View, sections of downtown Kingston, Old Hope Road, Hope Road, Hope Flats, Papine, Gordon Town, Beverly Hills, Ravina, Mona Road, Devon Square, Waterloo Road, West King's House Road, Cassia Park, Eastwood Park, Half-Way Tree Rd, and Upper Maxfield Avenue.
