Customers served by Red Hills booster system without water
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that a mechanical issue has forced the shut down of operations at the Red Hills booster facility in St Andrew.
The NWC said based on this situation, customers will experience no water conditions until the problem has been rectified.
The NWC will provide a further update within the next 24 hours to advise of the assessed damage and possible restoration time. Where necessary, information will be provided regarding arrangements for trucked water supply to the areas, the NWC said.
Affected areas include Cypress Hall, Belvedere Drive, Blue Mountain Drive and Burnt Ground.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy