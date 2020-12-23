Customers served by Red Hills booster system without water

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that a mechanical issue has forced the shut down of operations at the Red Hills booster facility in St Andrew.

The NWC said based on this situation, customers will experience no water conditions until the problem has been rectified.

The NWC will provide a further update within the next 24 hours to advise of the assessed damage and possible restoration time. Where necessary, information will be provided regarding arrangements for trucked water supply to the areas, the NWC said.

Affected areas include Cypress Hall, Belvedere Drive, Blue Mountain Drive and Burnt Ground.