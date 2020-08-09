Customs closes 2 locations after employee tests positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is advising that its offices located at Newport East and King Street in Kingston will be closed tomorrow after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The JCA assured its customers that the entity will continue to provide all online services and that staff will continue to liaise with customers under its teleworking regime.

The entity is further advising that all other customs offices, including locations at the air and seaports will remain open to the public.

CEO/Commissioner of Customs, Velma Ricketts Walker indicated that the offices are currently undergoing a comprehensive sanitising exercise and that the closure is a precautionary measure for both staff and customers.

The commissioner also reiterated that the entity will continue to institute and practise the public health measures geared at preventing and combatting COVID-19.

The JCA's Newport East and King Street offices will re-open for regular business on Tuesday, August 11.