Customs introduces online procedures for returning residents

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In keeping with its thrust to increase operational efficiency and further enhance its relationships with its stakeholders, the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) says it has been engaged in a process of continuous improvement to ensure the best delivery of services to its customers.

“With the onset of COVID-19, many organisations, including the JCA, have had to find new and innovative ways to conduct their business operations effectively and safely,” the JCA said in a news release.

In this regard, the JCA has automated the application process for the granting of returning resident and returning student status, and the accessing of related benefits.

The agency has also revised some of the documentary requirements to improve efficiency in the verification process and enhance the customer experience.

The new process now facilitates the use of an online application process for provisional approval, prior to the arrival of the returning resident and the returning student once all requirements are satisfied. Individuals applying for returning resident/returning student status are no longer required to visit the offices of the Jamaica Customs Agency for their applications to be processed.

The JCA is also reminding returning residents and importers generally, that regardless of their status, they must satisfy all other requirements connected with the importation and clearance of their goods. This will include other documentary requirements, physical examination, and any other requirements relating to other border regulatory agencies.