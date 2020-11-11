Customs introduces track and trace service

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) has introduced a track and trace service to facilitate transparency for traders and their representatives in handling customs declarations.

Chief Information Officer André Williams explained that the feature will allow the trader or their representative, in this instance a customs broker, to enter details specific to the declarations and be provided with the current status for processing.

“We process a number of declarations on a daily basis and there is a need for greater visibility regarding submission and letting traders know exactly where their document is in the process, all the way through to releasing of the cargo,” he said.

Williams pointed out that the trader or the importer would also be interested in knowing the turnaround time and, in the event that there are any issues, what point in the process these arise.

The customs broker will also be able to view the remarks from the Inspection Act, when a declaration has been routed to query by customs.

“This is one of our trade facilitation-related initiatives which would improve visibility and provide the traders with real-time information,” he said.

“Track and trace is a portal where the trader or his representative will enter a minimum amount of information pertaining to a declaration. For example, the office code, the year, their internal reference code and the taxpayer registration number for the broker or the importer,” he further explained.

After this submission, Williams said that the system will respond with all of the points of intervention for which the shipment would be flagged.

He said it is also important to note that within the customs system, the other regulatory authorities are also carrying out their inspection functions, so if there is a need for another regulatory authority to have an intervention, such as documentary review or for inspection of the shipment, that will also be shown or displayed to the trader or the importer or the declarant.