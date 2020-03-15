Customs remains fully operational

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) says it will remain fully operational at the country's air and sea ports and there are currently no restrictions or ban on the importation of goods from countries impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

“As a border protection entity, we are fully aware of our importance in facilitating trade and travel, which is crucial for the sustainability of the economy and the livelihood of our people, and likewise, we recognise our vulnerability to this virus," CEO/Commissioner of Customs, Velma Ricketts Walker said in a statement.

In that regard, the commissioner indicated that the JCA has instituted the relevant health measures and protocols in promoting the well-being of its employees, including information sharing and providing sanitation supplies.

She also indicated that the agency will implement contingency measures to ensure business continuity, if necessary.

The JCA urged stakeholders and the general public to follow the established guidelines and health protocols of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, which can serve to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.

“The agency is asking customers visiting its various locations to cooperate with security personnel with respect to measures put in place to combat COVID-19,” the statement read.

Customers are encouraged to utilise the JCA's e-Payment platform to undertake transactions, as well as its online channels located on its website: www.jacustoms.gov.jm, to make queries or to lodge reports, or to contact public.relations@jca.gov.jm and quick.response@jca.gov.jm, or by telephone 876-922-5140-8.