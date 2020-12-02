Custos of Clarendon donates 60 tablets to high school students

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Custos of Clarendon, William Shagoury, has donated 60 tablet computers to benefit students of six secondary institutions in the parish.

The beneficiaries are from Edwin Allen High, Clarendon College, Vere Technical High, Central High, Denbigh High, and Foga Road High.

The devices, along with 120 educational books, were handed over to the school principals and vice principals during a ceremony held recently at Denbigh High School grounds, which was attended by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams.

Vice Principal of Denbigh High, Dianne Gordon-Denton, in expressing gratitude, said the devices will enable the students “to log on to the online classes and get the relevant education that they need”.

“The parents are grateful because many of them could not afford the cost of the devices,” she noted.

“We thank the custos. He always looks out for the students and we know that he will continue to do that,” she added.

For his part, Principal of Foga Road High, Orrett Wallace, said that the tablets are well-needed.

“They came at an opportune time, and it is a good initiative by the custos,” the Principal said.

Shagoury said the tablets were procured to assist needy students who are facing challenges in accessing online classes during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He said that no child's education should be adversely affected due to lack of affordability.

The custos urged parents to ensure that the children use the tablets for their intended purpose.

He said that by the end of December he will be donating another 20 to 30 devices to needy children in Clarendon, and called on the private sector to provide similar support to students.

Williams in her remarks commended the custos, noting that the donation is in support of the Government's drive to facilitate online learning through the provision of tablets to needy students across the island.

She said it is also in keeping with the Government's vision for all citizens to become digitally literate.

“I am not going to relent until all our students have a device in their hands, have educational websites that they can visit, and are getting better grades,” the education minister said.