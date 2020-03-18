Custos of Manchester urges residents to avoid panic after first recorded COVID-19 death

MANDEVILLE, Manchester - Custos of Manchester Garfield Green is urging locals to avoid panic and to pay attention to information from officially recognised channels following the first death in Jamaica from COVID-19 at the Mandeville Regional Hospital today.

Government officials said this evening that the 79-year-old man with a recent history of overseas travel was admitted to the Lionel Town Hospital in Clarendon on March 16 before being transferred to the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

His positive test for COVID-19 was confirmed prior to his death. The deceased was said to have had pre-existing medical conditions including diabetes and hypertension.

“I want to say to everyone, do not panic,” said Green who spoke to OBSERVER ONLINE within minutes of the announcement.

“I would say to everyone, just follow the guidelines from the Ministry of Health and as much as possible avoid fake news.”

The Custos noted that the Manchester Emergency Operations centre was activated on Monday and those with queries and concerns can make contact at 876-962-227/2229.

Green also paid tribute to doctors, nurses and health care workers, “who are out there to protect us at this time”.

Garfield Myers