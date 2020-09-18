Cuthbert Flynn assigned to areas including maternal health and HIV prevention
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Newly appointed state minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, has been assigned to the areas of maternal health, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) prevention, reduction of drug abuse, the blood bank and the wellness agenda.
Portfolio minister Dr Christopher Tufton made the disclosure during this week's COVID Conversations digital press conference.
“State minister Cuthbert Flynn will be working with the team in the ministry and she will be focusing on a few specific areas, but in this ministry, we do everything when we have to,” Dr Tufton said.
“I'm really happy to have her. She is a welcome addition to the family... and I am really happy to have her,” he added.
Cuthbert Flynn said she is honoured to be joining the team.
On the areas she has been assigned at the ministry, the state minister said “these are all areas that are critical for the realisation of Jamaica's sustainable development.”
“I want to assure the Jamaican people that while new to public health, I am very quick and already four days in, I have hit the ground running with several stakeholder meetings in various areas,” she noted.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy