Cuthbert Flynn assigned to areas including maternal health and HIV prevention

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Newly appointed state minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, has been assigned to the areas of maternal health, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) prevention, reduction of drug abuse, the blood bank and the wellness agenda.

Portfolio minister Dr Christopher Tufton made the disclosure during this week's COVID Conversations digital press conference.

“State minister Cuthbert Flynn will be working with the team in the ministry and she will be focusing on a few specific areas, but in this ministry, we do everything when we have to,” Dr Tufton said.

“I'm really happy to have her. She is a welcome addition to the family... and I am really happy to have her,” he added.

Cuthbert Flynn said she is honoured to be joining the team.

On the areas she has been assigned at the ministry, the state minister said “these are all areas that are critical for the realisation of Jamaica's sustainable development.”

“I want to assure the Jamaican people that while new to public health, I am very quick and already four days in, I have hit the ground running with several stakeholder meetings in various areas,” she noted.