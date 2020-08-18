Cuthbert Flynn expects to increase votes in West Rural St Andrew

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Incumbent for West Rural St Andrew Juliet Cuthbert Flynn says she expects to increase her votes in West Rural St Andrew come September 3.

Cuthbert Flynn, who won the marginal seat by 2,736 votes in the February 2016 general election, said she, alongside the councillors, have been working and the constituents are pleased.

"The people are pleased with what's been happening. We have had quite a number of people added to the voters' list and the feedback I've been getting is we see the work, we see that you've been visible, and people want that. People want that for a change," Cuthbert Flynn said.

As for campaigning, while it has been toned down, Cuthbert Flynn said there are concerns, but her team has established protocols to get voters out.

"We have masks, we've been given masks, and so we will protect all our voters who will be coming out on the day. Things will go smoothly on the day if we go for the elderly and vulnerable early in the day. I think people will listen because they see the numbers rising," she said in relation to COVID-19 concerns.

Furthermore, she said COVID-19 has provided a new template for the future.

"You've heard the dubplates and those have been a big hit, I think, with good messages right across. It's a new time, unchartered waters and you have to go with the flow," she said.

She added: "Life's changing, things are changing, and this is really a learning process for all of us to go back in our thinking cap and say how do I campaign and we've been doing quite well with what's been happening."

Kimberley Hibbert