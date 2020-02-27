Cyber security a major concern for Jamaica, says Fitz Jackson

KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) Shadow Minister of National Security, Fitz Jackson says the issue of cyber security must be treated as a major concern especially for small island states, which are often targeted by money launderers, scammers and narcotics traffickers.

Jackson, who attended the recently concluded Commonwealth Parliamentary Association workshop on cyber security in London said the forum raised issues pertinent to Jamaica's crime challenges.

In a release the PNP said the workshop, which was in partnership with the University of Oxford, was developed to provide the opportunity for Parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth to build their capacity to legislate and scrutinize on cyber security issues.

The opposition spokesperson said some of the discussions explored cyber security as a counteractive approach to money laundering and funding from illicit activities such as lotto scamming and extortion which fuel and sustain gangs and their violent criminal activities.

“I had the opportunity to have private discussions with the Deputy Director of the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency, James Stokley, who heads the National Cyber Crime Unit. As the former head of Trident that targeted gangs in the UK, Mr Stokley provided me with interesting and insightful ideas on possibilities for Jamaica,” Jackson said.

Jackson added that he laid the foundation for further discussions towards engaging the expertise and experiences of the UK National Crime Agency in the future for the benefit of Jamaica's crime fighting strategies, especially in relation to gang violence and organised crime.

Parliamentarians from 16 countries participated in the event. Jamaica was represented by Government Member Parliament, Ann-Marie Vaz and Jackson from the Opposition.