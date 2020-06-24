Cyclist killed by truck on Mandela Highway

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - Twenty-five-year-old Oshane Slater of Strathmore Gardens, St Catherine died from injuries he received in a collision on Mandela Highway in the parish on Tuesday, June 23.

Reports from the Caymanas Police are that about 7:20 pm, Slater was riding his bicycle towards Spanish Town when he was hit by the driver of a motor truck traveling in the same direction.

The police were called and Slater was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the motor truck has been warned for prosecution.