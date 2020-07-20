D'Angel's lawyer issues cease and desist warning over leaked OnlyFans photos

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaican entertainer D'Angel has sought legal representation over a breach of her OnlyFans content which she says was stolen and reproduced.

In a letter released today by her lawyer, Christopher Townsend, it was noted that between June and July 2020, images of and owned by D'Angel, whose given name is Michelle Downer, which was uploaded to her OnlyFans were stolen.

OnlyFans is a subscription only content creator platform.

The letter stated that those responsible are in breach of the acceptable user policy of the platform and are now under investigation.

“You are hereby on notice that accessing the OnlyFans database with the intent to steal copyrighted material amounts to a breach of the Copyright Act and part II of the Cybercrimes Act. Perpetrators are subject to civil and criminal liability. In prosecuting these claims, third party transmitters of copyrighted images by whatsoever means, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp and Youtube are investigated and may be held liable,” the letter outlined.

The public was further advised to delete all unauthorised images of D'Angel and refrain from further dissemination.